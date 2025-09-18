Where Clayton Kershaw Ranks in MLB History in Key Pitching Categories
Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw is officially set to retire from MLB after the 2025 season, the team announced on Thursday.
It marks the end of an era in Los Angeles, as the beloved lefty and 11-time All-Star has played his entire professional career for the organization, spanning across 18 illustrious seasons. Kershaw isn't just a Dodgers icon, however. He's an MLB legend and one of the greatest pitchers to ever grace the mound in the big leagues.
After almost two decades of dominance, Kershaw has climbed the ranks of some of MLB's most distinguished pitching categories. The future Hall of Famer is one of the most decorated left-handers to pitch in MLB, and has a boatload of accolades to show for it, including three Cy Youngs, an NL MVP award, a pitching Triple Crown, five ERA titles, a Gold Glove and a Clemente Award, as well as a 2020 World Series win.
So, where does Kershaw rank in league history in some key pitching categories? We'll take a look below:
MLB All-Time Strikeouts Leaders
Across his MLB career, which will still include one more home start in the regular season, Kershaw has amassed 3,039 strikeouts. He's one of 20 pitchers in league history to clear the 3,000K mark, which he accomplished just this season. Kershaw ranks 20th all-time in strikeouts and is 45 behind John Smoltz for the No. 19 spot on the leaderboards. He's well away from Nolan Ryan's all-time record of 5,714 Ks, however.
MLB All-Time Wins Leaders
Kershaw racked up 222 wins in his career, which puts him tied for 73rd all time. If he can secure a win on Friday, he'd reach 223 and move into a tie with Paul Derringer and Mel Harder for 71st. As dominant as he was, he failed to rack up even half of the 511 wins Cy Young recorded throughout his career.
MLB All-Time ERA Leaders
Kershaw's pristine ERA throughout his 18-year career was an exceptional 2.54. That ranks 47th all-time on a list that consists of many relief pitchers, too. Ed Walsh, who pitched as both a reliever and starter in his career, tops the all-time leaderboard with a 1.82 ERA.
Among pitchers with at least 2,000 innings pitched in their careers, Kershaw’s 2.54 ERA puts him second-lowest in the Live Ball Era dating back to 1920.
MLB All-Time Cy Young Award Leaders
Kershaw has won three Cy Young awards in his career, joining just 11 pitchers in league history to win the award three or more times. He's on level footing with legends such as Justin Verlander, Sandy Koufax, Pedro Martinez, Tom Seaver, Jim Palmer, and Max Scherzer. The only pitchers with more Cy Young wins than Kershaw are Roger Clemens (7), Randy Johnson (5), Steve Carlton (4) and Greg Maddux (4).
Kershaw had an incredible MLB career, and he'll bid an emotional farewell to Dodgers Nation on Friday at Dodger Stadium, against a team he's plenty familiar with in the rival Giants.
Clayton Kershaw vs. MLB's Best Lefties
Not only is Kershaw one of MLB's greatest pitchers, but he's also a lefty. He ranks 18th all time in terms of wins by a southpaw with 222, trailing the great Warren Spahn who owns the No. 1 spot with 363 wins. He's ninth in ERA and is one of just four MLB left-handed pitchers to ever record more than 3,000 strikeouts, joining Randy Johnson (4,875), Steve Carlton (4,136) and C.C. Sabathia (3,093).