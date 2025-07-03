Dodgers Veteran Starter Clayton Kershaw Joins 3,000 Strikeout Club
The longtime Dodgers great recorded his 3,000th strikeout on Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox to join elite company.
Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers great Clayton Kershaw further cemented his legacy as one of the best pitchers of his era by recording his 3,000th strikeout on Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox.
The 37-year-old Kershaw entered Wednesday night's contest against the White Sox needing just three strikeouts to make history. He recorded his 3,000th strikeout in the sixth inning, fanning White Sox third baseman Vinny Capra looking to reach the epic milestone.
Kershaw is the 20th pitcher in major league history to accomplish the feat, and the first since Max Scherzer eclipsed the 3,000 strikeout mark in 2021.
