White Sox Announcer Blasts Umpires After Game Ends on Infield Fly Rule Interference
The Chicago White Sox lost Thursday's game to the Baltimore Orioles in perhaps the most bizarre way possible, as umpires ended the contest after calling White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn out on infield fly rule interference.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, pinch runner Zach Remillard on first and Vaughn on second, White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi lofted a pop fly to Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, prompting the umpires to declare an infield fly rule. Vaughn appeared to make some contact with Henderson while heading back to step on second base, and the umpires ruled him out, ending the game.
White Sox play-by-play broadcaster and NBC Sports Chicago's John Schriffen, on the call for Thursday night's game, unloaded on the umpires for ending the game in this fashion.
"No, they can't end the game like this!" Schriffen said. "No way! Adrian Johnson. As the crew chief, you gotta take over here. That cannot be how this game ends... I don't even have any words right now. I'm at a loss and I'm trying to keep my job."
Per MLB rules, an infield fly is, "Any fair fly ball (not including a line drive or a bunt) which can be caught by an infielder with ordinary effort when first and second or first, second and third base are occupied, before two men are out."
In terms of interference on a batted ball, MLB rules state that only a batter can be called out, and all runners must return to their base.
The irony in all this is that once umpires declared the infield fly rule, Henderson did not have to catch the pop fly—Benintendi was already automatically out—but was then deemed to be interfered with on his catch attempt.