White Sox Announcer Had Funny Line About What Manager Might Have Said During Ejection
Will Venable hit the clubhouse early on Sunday after the Chicago White Sox manager was thrown out in the first inning against the Texas Rangers. His early exit did lead to a fantastic line from a White Sox broadcaster.
In the bottom of the first inning against the Rangers, Venable rushed out of the dugout to confront home plate umpire Marvin Hudson after being ejected. The veteran ump had missed a few calls in the inning and Venable was thrown out for chirping at him.
What ensued was one of the more heated confrontations we've seen between an umpire and a manager this season. John Schiffren and Steve Stone discussed what was unfolding and one of them dropped a great line.
After Venable finally walked away, he said, "Well happy Father's Day to you. I think that that was what was said. A few other words mixed in between. A couple."
Flawless execution.