White Sox Blasted By Fans After One of Most Embarrassing Moments of MLB Season
The Chicago White Sox and their fans can't wait for this season to come to an end. It's not even September yet and the team has already lost 103 games. Earlier this summer they lost 21 straight games. The record for most losses in a season, 120 by the 1962 New York Mets, is in jeopardy of being broken later next month.
It's all just really bad for Chicago's other baseball team.
How could it get even worse? Well, check out what happened during Wednesday night's loss, which was their sixth straight defeat, and you'll see they hit rock bottom yet again. Before the top of the eighth inning, second baseman Lenyn Sosa didn't see the catcher's warmup throw coming at him and got hit right in the face by the ball.
Look at this:
Not great!
Fans had fun roasting the White Sox over that: