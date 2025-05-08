SI

White Sox, Cubs Fans Got a Quick Answer to New Pope's Baseball Allegiance

Pope Leo XIV was born in the Windy City.

Pope Leo XIV greets the world upon his election. / ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images
When the world's Catholics welcomed Pope Leo XIV Thursday—a Chicago native—citizens of his home city quickly had one question: Is the Supreme Pontiff a Chicago Cubs fan or a Chicago White Sox fan?

In an interview with WGN, Leo's brother John Prevost put rumors of his Cubs fandom to rest.

"He was never, ever a Cubs fan. I don't know where that came from. He was always a Sox fan," Prevost said. "Our mother was a Cubs fan... and our dad was a Cardinals fan. I don't know where that all came from. And all the aunts, our mom's family, came from the North Side, so they were Cubs fans."

But Leo, John insisted, always rooted for the White Sox. The pope was born Robert Prevost in 1955 and raised in Dolton, Ill., just south of the Chicago city limits.

Following on avid soccer fan Pope Francis, the athletic world appears to have received another sports-loving pope.

