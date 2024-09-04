White Sox Manager Grady Sizemore Ejected After Very Heated Exchange With Umpire
As has often been the case throughout the season for the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday's game was one to forget.
Already trailing 9–0, thanks in part to an utterly disastrous fielding mishap that saw three Orioles runners cross home plate, interim manager Grady Sizemore was tossed from the game in the sixth inning after he argued a called strike against outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
Sizemore was hot, and he was ejected before he even stepped foot out of the dugout. Completely irate, Sizemore stormed out onto the field to get into the face of home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt, who was having a rough night behind the plate. The animated Sizemore said his piece, appearing to shout some expletives and not holding back one bit.
Wendelstedt didn't back down and returned some of those pleasantries right back at Sizemore.
The pair were face to face and barking back and forth before another umpire and a White Sox assistant got in between them. After finally being separated, Sizemore walked back toward the dugout and into the clubhouse, while Wendelstedt resumed his position behind the plate.