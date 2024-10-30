White Sox to Name Rangers Coach Will Venable Next Manager After 121-Loss Season
After an awful 2024, the Chicago White Sox are reportedly turning to an outside hire as their next manager.
Texas Rangers associate manager Will Venable will be named the next manager of the White Sox, according to a Tuesday night report from MLB.com's Scott Merkin. Venable, 42, won a World Series title with the Rangers in 2023.
Chicago is attempting to pick itself up and dust itself off after a 41-121 record in 2024—the worst by winning percentage since the infamous 1962 New York Mets went 40-120.
Venable played nine MLB seasons as an outfielder for the San Diego Padres, Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers from 2008 to '16.
He turned quickly to coaching after the conclusion of his big-league career, working for the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox before joining the Rangers organization.
Former All-Star outfielder Grady Sizemore served as the White Sox's interim manager in '24 after the Aug. 8 firing of Pedro Grifol. Sizemore, said to have been strongly considered for the full-time job, piloted the team to a 13-32 mark in its final 45 games.