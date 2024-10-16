White Sox Owner Jerry Reinsdorf Open to Sale After Record-Breaking 121-Loss Season
In the wake of one of the worst seasons in the history of North American sports, Chicago White Sox fans have demanded change.
According to a new report, they may get the one many seem to really want.
White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is open to selling the team, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic.
"The 88-year-old Reinsdorf is in active discussions with a group led by former (big-league pitcher) Dave Stewart," Ghiroli wrote.
Stewart's reported involvement is notable for two reasons. First and foremost, he has the potential to become the first Black majority owner in the history of MLB.
Second, the three-time World Series champion has been connected in the past with attempts to bring an MLB team to Nashville. That could raise eyebrows as the White Sox attempt to build a replacement for Guaranteed Rate Field in the Chicago Loop in the aftermath of a 41-121 season.
"It’s unknown what Stewart’s potential involvement would mean for the White Sox staying in Chicago long-term," Ghiroli wrote.
Reinsdorf bought the team for $20 million in 1981, and it has won one World Series and six division titles under his stewardship.