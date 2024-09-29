White Sox Owner Writes Long Letter to Fans After Historically Bad Season: 'No Excuses'
The 2024 MLB season was one to forget for the Chicago White Sox. Unfortunately, it was so bad that it was rather unforgettable.
Heading into the White Sox' season finale against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Chicago already had lost 121 games, breaking the modern day single-season record set by the New York Mets in their inaugural season in 1962 (120 losses). The 2024 White Sox, who won just three games in July and four games in August, will go down in history as the worst MLB team assembled since 1901.
White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf addressed his team's historically bad season in a long letter he wrote to the fan base on Sunday.
"By all measures, our on-field performance this season was a failure," Reinsdorf wrote. "As the leader of this organization, that is my responsibility. There are no excuses.
"I want to thank you for continuing to support the team throughout what was an embarrassing season. You all deserved better. This season's performance was completely unacceptable and the varying reactions and emotions from our fan base are completely understandable."
Reinsdorf went on to vow that he's determined to turn the franchise around in 2025 and beyond while backing general manager Chris Getz. He also highlighted a few positives in the franchise, like the Double-A Birmingham Barons winning the Southern League and the Single-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers playing in the Carolina League championship series.
The White Sox had a payroll of $133.8 million this season, which ranked 18th in baseball.
Getz and the rest of Chicago's front office will search for their third full-time manager since the 2022 campaign this offseason.