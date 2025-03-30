SI

White Sox Grounds Crew's Disastrous Tarp Job Led to Plenty of Jokes From MLB Fans

Karl Rasmussen

White Sox grounds crew tends to the infield during a rain delay at Rate Field.
White Sox grounds crew tends to the infield during a rain delay at Rate Field. / Screenshot via Jeff Fletcher on X
It does not appear as if the Chicago White Sox were prepared for the possibility of inclement weather on Sunday.

Rain began pouring down at Rate Field in the middle of the bottom of the seventh inning of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. The rain came down hard and fast, so much so that the White Sox's grounds crew struggled to get a hold of the situation.

In the process of laying out the tarp, the weight of the rainwater prevented the crew from getting the tarp all the way across the infield. The tarp got stuck after it was spread out across roughly half of the infield, forcing the grounds crew to explore alternative measures of protecting the field.

With the big tarp unable to fulfill its duties, the grounds crew brought out various smaller tarps of different shapes and sizes in order to get as much of the infield covered as possible.

It didn't go too well.

With the downpour not relenting, the game runs the risk of being suspended since it was tied 2–2 at the time of the delay.

The disastrous tarp job over the Rate Field infield led to plenty of jokes from MLB fans, who couldn't help but laugh at the unfortunate situation in Chicago.

