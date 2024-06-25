White Sox Scouting Three Different Possible Trade Partners, per Report
The Chicago White Sox are enduring a miserable season—the worst, by winning percentage, in the franchise's entire history. A scenario in which the team finishes worse than the 1932 team's record-setting 49-102 mark seems extremely possible.
With that in mind, the White Sox appear likely to offload some assets—an admission of defeat for a team just three years removed from a 93-69 season and a division title.
In a Tuesday morning report for The Athletic, reporters Patrick Mooney, Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo cited three potential trade partners as appetizing to Chicago.
"The White Sox in recent weeks have assigned top scouts to focus on the (San Diego) Padres', (Los Angeles) Dodgers' and (Seattle) Mariners' farm systems, according to sources briefed on the scouts’ movements," the trio wrote. "All three of those clubs have shown interest in multiple White Sox players, but are far from the only ones engaged with Chicago on potential trades."
Four names in particular were singled out as potential trade targets: pitcher Garrett Crochet, pitcher Michael Kopech, outfielder Tommy Pham and center fielder Luis Robert Jr..
Baseball's trade deadline falls on July 30 this year, at 6 p.m. ET.