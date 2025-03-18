Why Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Isn't in Lineup for Tokyo Series vs. Cubs
Baseball is back, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs have officially opened up the 2025 season in Japan with the Tokyo Series on Tuesday. But one notable player, Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman, was absent from the lineup as the contest got underway.
Why is Freddie Freeman not playing in Tokyo Series vs. Cubs?
Freeman was scratched from the lineup due to left rib discomfort, the Dodgers announced. While it's not clear what caused the injury, Freeman was able to participate in batting practice before the game, so it's possible he tweaked something in his pregame preparations for the contest. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is likely to provide further updates on Freeman after the game.
In 147 games in '24, Freeman posted a .282/.378/.476 slash line with 22 home runs, 89 RBI and 81 runs scored. He was named World Series MVP in the Dodgers' championship triumph over the New York Yankees.
In addition to the absence of the '24 World Series MVP, the Dodgers are also without eight-time All Star Mookie Betts, who will miss each of the two games in the Tokyo Series as he deals with an illness.
The Dodgers currently lead 3-1 at the Tokyo Dome.