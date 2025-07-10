Will Clark Goes On Expletive-Laden Rant to Defend Rafael Devers, Bash Red Sox Announcer
The never-ending saga that is the Rafael Devers trade from the Red Sox to the Giants has taken yet another turn.
After Red Sox play-by-play announcer Will Flemming revealed earlier this week that Devers stood up Giants legend Will Clark for a workout at first base last month, Clark—who didn't take offense to the DH's decision to no-show—has responded.
On his DEUCES WILD podcast with Eric Byrnes, Clark shed some light on the conversation he had with Flemming during the Sox's road trip to San Francisco. Spoiler alert: he doesn't sound too thrilled about how the story got out.
"I'm standing out there," Clark began. "[And Giants announcer] Dave Flemming actually introduces me to his brother, Will Flemming, who is one of the Red Sox radio/TV guys, I guess. And so now he goes on some podcast ... and blows this thing out of f— proportion ... and here we go."
"I just gotta tell you right now, this is a bunch of bulls---," he continued. "That's first off. Second off ... me and Raffy are fine, I'm gonna work with him whenever I get around to first base and all that. And Will Flemming? You can go f--- off, mother f---er. You wanna go take a conversation that we're having and then blow it out of proportion because you're a f---ing East Coast piece of s--- reporter? F--- off. And so other than that, I'm cool!"
Noted.
Devers was traded to San Francisco in mid-June in exchange for pitchers Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, Jose Bello and outfielder James Tibbs III.
In 22 games since joining the Giants, the three-time All-Star—who has still only DH'd in The Bay—is slashing .225/.344/.363 with just two home runs and 9 RBIs, and has struck out 31 times.
Maybe one day he and Clark will get to take grounders together at first base.