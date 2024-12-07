SI

Willy Adames Agrees to Sign Seven-Year Contract With Giants

The star shortstop reportedly has found his new home in free agency.

Tom Dierberger

Adames batted .251 with 32 homes last season in 161 games for the Brewers. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants have found their answer at shortstop.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Saturday, citing sources, that the Giants agreed to sign shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year contract worth $182 million, pending a physical. It is the largest contract handed out in franchise history.

Adames, 29, hit the open market after spending four years apiece with the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays. In 161 games with Milwaukee last season, Adames batted .251/.331/.462 with 33 doubles and 32 home runs.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

