World Ticket Prices: Cheapest & Most Expensive Tickets for the Fall Classic
The two biggest markets in baseball are facing off in the World Series. The New York Yankees will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a clash of titans after both teams recorded the best records in their respective leagues during the regular season. Likely MVP will take on likely MVP as Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani face off with their first championships on the line. It is going to be a really fun series that features some of the most exciting players in baseball.
The fact that the Fall Classic is taking place in New York and Los Angeles means it will cost a pretty penny to see those players in action, though. Two very expensive cities with very loyal fanbases means the ticket prices will start high and only soar higher as demand increases with the games drawing close and the series potentially going long.
Let's take a look at what the ticket prices look like in the lead-up to Game 1 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
World Series Game 1 Ticket Prices
As stated above, this is a hot ticket. The Dodgers have spent billions to put together an elite roster but haven't been in the Fall Classic since 2020. The Yankees are a universal brand with fans everywhere and have been missing from the World Series even longer, last appearing in 2009. With those factors, plus the overwhelming star power, plus the fact that it's the World Series, and you've got a stew going that will result in some absurd ticket prices.
But even acknowleding all that, nothing can really prepare you for what the Game 1 prices looks like.
Cheapest tickets
The cheapest tickets to attend Yankees-Dodgers Game 1, according to Ticketmaster, are $977 apiece. You read that correctly. For the opening game of the World Series the absolute bare minimum price is $977. The tickets are located in the right field bleachers in Section 306. And, as of writing, is literally the only pair of seats on the market for less than $1,000.
Ludicrous. And if that's the cheapest, the mind (or, more appropriately, wallet) shudders to consider what the most expensive ticket is. Fortunately, or unfortunately, we have those answers for you, too.
Most expensive tickets
As it turns out, the priciest seating options at Dodger Stadium are not all that much more pricey than the cheapest. The incredibly high floor of these ticket prices does not mean there is a high ceiling. A fascinating contrast that an economist would probably have some interesting thoughts on.
Of course, they are still absurdly priced. The most expensive ticket listed on Ticketmaster ahead of Game 1 is worth $4,646. It is located directly behind home plate in Section 1, the next level up past the seats you see on TV behind the catcher. Which, honestly, feels like what we should expect for a World Series game.
After that you can find dozens of tickets listed for anywhere from $1,500 to $2,600. That seems to be the happy medium. If you can call it happy.
World Series Game 2 Ticket Prices
For the second game in Los Angeles, it feels like there's a chance the prices could be lower. Game 2 isn't as exciting as Game 1, for starters. There's less of a novelty to it. And, as it is Game 2, it won't be a battle of aces as far as the starting pitching goes. It's a reasonable line of logic.
It also is not true. The tickets for Game 2 are actually more expensive than Game 1, perhaps because it is a Saturday night as opposed to a Friday. Let's take a look at just how much more expensive the Game 2 seats will run the average fan according to Ticketmaster.
Cheapest tickets
The lowest price available for Game 2 comes in the form of two tickets in the upper-right bleachers at $1,024 each. There are a lot of tickets in similar sections ringing the stadium that are listed for similar prices.
Most expensive tickets
As of writing there are two incredibly expensive tickets available for Game 2 that outpace even the impressive Game 1 numbers. To sit in a booth behind home plate, it will cost $9,619 per ticket. If you are so passionate about baseball you're willing to drop 10 grand, there is in fact a ticket for you!
After that the prices drop steeply and end up in that Game 1 range. Behind the $9,000 tickets are seats worth around $4,600 in the same general area as the most expensive seats for Game 1. There are also additional box seats worth about $5,000.
The tickets for New York promise to be in the same range, but it'll also largely depend on how Game 1 and Game 2 go as far as the actual baseball is concerned.