Wrigley Field Erupts After Cubs Walk Off Dodgers in Highlight of the MLB Season
Tuesday night's Chicago Cubs walk-off 11-10 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers was one for the 2025 MLB season books. Wrigley Field, as usual, brought an extremely high energy level throughout the whole game.
The excitement was there right from the start, with the Dodgers scoring three runs followed by the Cubs answering with five runs in the first inning alone. Things got a bit quiet, with the Dodgers scoring a run here and there, until the Cubs scored two more runs in the fifth thanks to Pete Crow-Armstrong's monster home run.
The Dodgers really jumped off in the seventh inning, scoring five runs to go up 10–7 over Chicago. The Cubs inched closer in the eighth, scoring two more runs to be down just one. Miguel Amaya saved the day first when he hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game.
But, it was Ian Happ who will be remembered as Tuesday night's hero thanks to his walk-off single in extra innings that brought pinch runner Vidal Brujan home to score the winning run.
As Brujan was rounding the bases all the way to home, Wrigley Field erupted in cheers. A video caught just how loud Wrigley was during the winning moment, and it's sure to bring you goosebumps. Don't play the video too loudly; it could hurt your eardrums.
It would be awesome to see what the decibel levels were looking like during this moment.
The Dodgers play again on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field. We'll see if that game can bring the same level of energy.