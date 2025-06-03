Yankees Closer Luke Weaver Lands on Injured List
The New York Yankees will be without closing pitcher Luke Weaver for at least four to six weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday while he was warming up for the game vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported.
Weaver underwent an MRI on Monday, which determined that he would need to be placed on the injured list. A return timeline for Weaver will be figured out on Tuesday.
The closer was supposed to enter Sunday's game in the ninth inning vs. the Dodgers, but he "felt something" in his hamstring, so the Yankees brought in Tim Hill instead.
In 24 game appearances this season so far, Weaver has produced a 1.05 ERA through 25.2 innings pitched. He's thrown 24 strikeouts and walked seven batters, while he's had 11 hits and three runs scored on him.
Weaver isn't the only player the Yankees who ended up injured on Sunday. Left fielder Jasson Dominguez exited the game with a left thumb contusion after attempting to steal second base. His status is questionable at this time.