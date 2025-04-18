Yankees' Aaron Boone Left Classy Gift for Rays Manager in His Tampa Office
The New York Yankees found themselves in unfamiliar territory Thursday night, strolling into the away clubhouse and dugout at George M. Steinbrenner Field, a ballpark named after their late owner.
The Yankees spend spring training playing there in Tampa, and during the season, it's the home of their Single-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons. But in 2025, the Tampa Bay Rays are calling George M. Steinbrenner Field home as Tropicana Field undergoes repairs.
To welcome the Rays and manager Kevin Cash to the building, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone left a good luck note and a bottle of tequila in the office desk.
"Just my housewarming gift, like, hey, take care of the place," Boone said [via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch].
The Yankees are set to play six games against the Rays as visitors to their spring training home this season, with a four-game series this weekend and another two-game set at George M. Steinbrenner Field in August.
Through 18 games, Boone's Yankees are 11-7 and in first place in the AL East entering Thursday's slate of games.