SI

Yankees' Aaron Boone Left Classy Gift for Rays Manager in His Tampa Office

Kevin Cash is enjoying his new digs at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Tom Dierberger

Boone looks on before a game against the Pirates at PNC Park on April 4.
Boone looks on before a game against the Pirates at PNC Park on April 4. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees found themselves in unfamiliar territory Thursday night, strolling into the away clubhouse and dugout at George M. Steinbrenner Field, a ballpark named after their late owner.

The Yankees spend spring training playing there in Tampa, and during the season, it's the home of their Single-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons. But in 2025, the Tampa Bay Rays are calling George M. Steinbrenner Field home as Tropicana Field undergoes repairs.

To welcome the Rays and manager Kevin Cash to the building, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone left a good luck note and a bottle of tequila in the office desk.

"Just my housewarming gift, like, hey, take care of the place," Boone said [via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch].

The Yankees are set to play six games against the Rays as visitors to their spring training home this season, with a four-game series this weekend and another two-game set at George M. Steinbrenner Field in August.

Through 18 games, Boone's Yankees are 11-7 and in first place in the AL East entering Thursday's slate of games.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/MLB