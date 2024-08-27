Yankees' Aaron Judge Effortlessly Robs Home Run, Turns Double Play vs. Nationals
Although much of the conversation surrounding Aaron Judge's MVP-caliber campaign has been focused on his offense, the superstar outfielder reminded everyone that he's a top-tier defender as well.
During Monday's game against the Washington Nationals, Judge did more than his share of the work in order to keep a pair of runs off the board during the fourth inning.
Nationals infielder Andres Chaparro got ahold of a pitch from Nestor Cortes and launched it out to deep center field. Judge gave chase and—helped by his 6'7" frame—was able to leap up and pluck what would've been a two-run home run out of the air and into his glove.
After showing proof of his immaculate catch to the referees, Judge snapped to the realization that the play was still live, and made an accurate throw to the cutoff man, who proceeded to turn the double play at first base.
Have a look at Judge's defensive heroics:
Judge made it look easy as he reached up and corralled the would-be home run ball, and he was cool and collected when he fired the ball into Gleyber Torres for the double play.
Seriously, what can't this guy do?