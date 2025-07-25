Yankees Fill Third Baseman Gap by Acquiring Ryan McMahon From Rockies
The New York Yankees have found their new third baseman. The team acquired Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies on Friday in a trade, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported. In return, the Rockies received two of the Yankees' pitching prospects, Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz, MLB's Mark Feinsand later reported.
This trade comes as a bit of a surprise as the Yankees appeared to be the frontrunner for acquiring Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez. Instead, McMahon will fill the gap at third base that the Yankees were desperate to plug.
New York's current third baseman Oswald Peraza has been disappointing for the team this season as he's averaging .147/.208/.237. His batting average and on base percentage are both the worst on the Yankees right now, while his slugging percentage is the second-worst. The Yankees are ready for a change at the position, so don't be surprised if Peraza gets dropped from the team soon after the McMahon trade.
McMahon is averaging .217/.314/.403 through 100 games played this season. He's racked up 76 hits, 42 runs and 16 home runs.