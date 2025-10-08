SI

Devin Williams Reacts to Receiving Standing Ovation From Yankees Fans

Williams went from hearing regular season boos to postseason cheers.

Tim Capurso

Williams hasn't allowed an earned run since September 3.
Williams hasn't allowed an earned run since September 3. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
What a difference seven months makes.

Just minutes into his career as a Yankee back in April, Devin Williams experienced the fanbase's impatience firsthand, as he heard boos while he navigated some self-inflicted traffic on the basepaths to notch his first save with New York on Opening Day. But despite a topsy-turvy first year in pinstripes, Williams is now at his best when it matters most—and when the fans care the most—in the postseason.

So, after Williams worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings in the Yankees' thrilling comeback victory Tuesday, the fans rewarded his efforts with a sound he likely thought he wouldn't be hearing for awhile back in the throes of his troublesome April: a standing ovation.

After the game, Williams was asked what it meant to hear the cheers from the Yankees fanbase.

"Yeah it's awesome," Williams said. "It's nice to feel appreciated sometimes. That was definitely a lot better than what I've heard for much of the year."

From April until the end of August, Williams, who pitched to a 4.99 ERA, looked nothing like the two-time All-Star and National League Reliever of the Year that he is. But since allowing four earned runs to the Astros in a Sept. 3 loss, Williams has been lights-out.

He hasn't surrendered an earned run during that span while recording a sparkling 35.3% strikeout rate compared to a 5.9% walk rate. His signature pitch, the changeup nicknamed the Airbender, has returned to its usual unhittable form.

"My mindset's never changed throughout this whole year," Williams said. "I just kept showing up and now I'm getting the results I want right now."

