Yankees Announcer Michael Kay Said What Fans Were Thinking As Benches Cleared in Baltimore
Benches cleared during Wednesday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles after O’s outfielder Heston Kjerstad took exception with Yankees second baseman Pablo Reyes as he slid into second.
As Kjerstad stole second, Reyes jumped to bring down the throw down from catcher Austin Wells and Reyes came down awkwardly on Kjerstad's head. Words were exchanged and benches quickly cleared between both sides. The Orioles' bullpen sprinted in from center field and the Yankees' relievers followed slowly behind.
The dust up amounted to a whole lot of nothing, with players quickly separating and play resuming shortly after.
Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay couldn't fathom why the bullpens cleared as well, as the incident settled before they could even get to second base from behind the center-field wall.
"I'm telling you, the run from the bullpen is one of the most ridiculous things," Kay said on the broadcast via Prime Video and Awful Announcing. "No one's thrown a punch. No one's said a curse word. But they all had to run from the 410-foot mark."
You can't help but wonder why the bullpens even bothered. But, hey, they did what they could do get there as soon as possible, I guess.
The Orioles (12-18) beat the Yankees (18-13) by a score of 5-4 to take the rubber match of the three-game series between the American League East rivals.