Yankees Broadcast Has Explicit Discussion About Cal Raleigh's 'Big Dumper' Nickname
The New York Yankees are hosting the Seattle Mariners this week giving fans in the Bronx a chance to see a true slugger up close in MLB's home run leader Cal Raleigh. The Mariners catcher has a career-high 35 home runs and we're still a few games away from the All-Star break.
He also has a distinctive nickname, "Big Dumper," which YES Network's Michael Kay had to tell the viewers about during Tuesday's broadcast. With Raleigh reaching first on a fielder's choice in the top of the first inning, Kay explained the situation in detail to Paul O'Neil while the production team got a good look at the subject of the discussion.
"They gave him the nickname Big Dumper because he has a pretty large posterior," said Kay. "And he did not like it. His former teammate Jarred Kelenic said he hated it. Hated it. Said just wait, he'll come around. Then they're making T-shirts about it. Then he did come around."
"We're getting a close-up!" O'Neil then exclaimed as the camera focused on Raleigh's backside.
"I don't know if we need that guys. Goodness," Kay continued. "In Seattle they sell No. 29 jerseys with the name Big Dumper on the back."
And if you have any other questions about Cal Raleigh's butt, the Yankees and Mariners play on Prime Video on Wednesday and MLB Network on Thursday.