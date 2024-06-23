Yankees Broadcaster Michael Kay Perfectly Uses Internet Slang to Describe Braves Offense
New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay has been trying to incorporate Gen Z Internet slang into his analysis this season, and he casually dropped another term during Sunday's game vs. the Atlanta Braves.
When describing the Braves' offense this year, Kay used the term "mid" when dissecting the team's season. This word is slang for describing something as mediocre.
"You look at all of their offensive numbers, Joe, and as the kids would say, it's very mid," Kay said, sparking a laugh from his broadcasting partner Joe Girardi. "They're very middle of the road."
Earlier this month, Kay went viral for using the term "lit" when detailing an excited San Francisco Giants crowd. He made his partner Paul O'Neill crack up laughing then, too.
Kay has two young kids, so it's very possible he's learning his Gen Z slang from them. Or, maybe he's been diving into MLB TikTok or perusing memes on social media.