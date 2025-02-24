Yankees Make Major Change to Iconic Postgame Soundtrack for 2025 Season and Beyond
The New York Yankees are making a huge change to their postgame soundtrack from here on out.
Breaking with what has been the tradition since 1980, the team will no longer play Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" after losses. Instead, the team will play a rotating selection of Sinatra songs, none of which will be "New York, New York," per MLB. These changes will apply to games during Spring Training, as well as home games at Yankee Stadium.
Following the team's 4–0 Grapefruit League loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, for example, the club played Sinatra's "That's Life."
Prior to this change, "New York, New York" was played no matter the outcome of the game. Now, however, fans will only hear that instantly recognizable opening riff if the pinstripes notch themselves a win.
It's been a week of change for the Yanks—on Friday, managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner announced that the team would be altering its longstanding, strictly enforced no-facial-hair policy to allow for "well-groomed beards moving forward."