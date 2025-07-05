SI

Yankees' Clarke Schmidt Likely to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

Schmidt posted a 3.32 ERA in 14 starts this year.

Tom Dierberger

Schmidt posted a 3.32 ERA in 14 starts this year.
The New York Yankees will be operating without right-handed pitcher Clarke Schmidt for a significant amount of time.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Saturday that Schmidt will likely undergo Tommy John surgery. That would rule him out for the rest of the 2025 campaign and the majority of the '26 season as well.

The 29-year-old Schmidt was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday due to right forearm tightness. Schmidt only lasted three innings during his start Thursday in the Yankees' 8-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He told reporters after the game that he has been dealing with tightness in that right forearm since June 4, a 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in which he allowed three runs over 5 2/3 innings.

A first-round pick by New York in 2017, Schmidt has been a steady member of the rotation over the last three seasons. In 2025, Schmidt logged a 3.32 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 starts.

The Yankees fell out of first place in the AL East on Thursday and now sit two games behind the Blue Jays in the division. They are back in action at 4:10 p.m. ET Saturday against the New York Mets.

Tom Dierberger
