Yankees Considering Position Change for Jazz Chisholm When He Returns From IL
The New York Yankees are hoping to see Jazz Chisholm Jr. back in the lineup before too long. Chisholm has missed the last 25 games while dealing with an oblique injury, but is set to embark on a rehab assignment in the coming days.
After Chisholm played the first 30 games of the season at second base, the Yankees are considering shaking things up when the 27-year-old makes his way back to the field. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Chisholm could be moving to third base when he's activated from IL.
The six-year veteran has some, but not much, experience over at the hot corner. After being acquired by New York last season, he played 45 games at third base, but those are his only appearances at the position in his career.
With Chisholm unavailable, the Yankees have used Oswald Peraza at third base while D.J. LeMahieu slots in at second.
Aaron Boone told reporters that Chisholm is set to play third base for the organization's Double A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, in a game on Thursday ahead of his return to the Yankees.
In 30 games before in his injury, Chisholm had a .714 OPS with seven home runs, 17 RBIs, six stolen bases and 39 strikeouts.