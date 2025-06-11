Yankees Considering Position Change for Young Slugger When Giancarlo Stanton Returns
The New York Yankees are weighing what adjustments will need to be made when Giancarlo Stanton returns to the lineup in the near future. Stanton missed the first two months of the season while dealing with tendinitis in both elbows, but he's started a rehab assignment as he approaches his return.
When the 35-year-old is activated from the injured list, he figures to take over his spot as the Yankees designated hitter. That means Ben Rice, who has been in the DH role 39 times this season, will likely have to return to the field. Manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that it's possible Rice spends some time at catcher, according to Jack Curry of the YES Network.
Rice hasn't started a single game at catcher this season, but he played the position for the majority of his time in the minor leagues, making a total of 121 catching appearances. He's served there sparingly this season, logging a total of 6 2/3 innings behind the plate, but he could potentially be utilized at catcher when Austin Wells needs a day off.
New York hasn't hesitated from shifting the defense around this season, having already moved Jazz Chisholm Jr. from second base to third. Now, with Stanton's return looming, the Yankees could slot in Rice at catcher to regularly keep his bat in the lineup.
This season, Rice, 26, is slashing .240/.326/.495 with 12 home runs and 25 RBIs.