Yankees Make Decision on Aaron Boone's Future After AL Pennant, World Series Loss

New York broke through in 2024 before flopping on the sport's biggest stage.

Patrick Andres

Aaron Boone in 2024.
Aaron Boone in 2024. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
With the 2024 season in the rearview mirror, the New York Yankees have made a decision on manager Aaron Boone's future.

The Yankees have picked up their option on Boone's contract for 2025, the club announced Friday morning. Boone will return for his eighth season, making him the eighth manager in team history to lead for that length of time.

The move follows a bittersweet ending to '24 for New York. The team dispatched the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians with relative ease to win its first American League pennant since 2009, but crashed out in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers—losing in five games.

Boone took over as the Yankees' manager in Dec. 2017 after eight seasons working for ESPN. He has led the team to the playoffs six times, though '24 was his first pennant.

New York is scheduled to open its '25 season on March 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Patrick Andres
