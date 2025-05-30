Yankees-Dodgers Game This Weekend Set to Make Wild Star-Studded History
The much-anticipated regular season rematch of the 2024 World Series is here this weekend, with the New York Yankees traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. The Dodgers, of course, took home the title last year, but the Yankees look every bit a threat to compete again this year.
New York and Los Angeles have built true juggernaut teams in recent years. The Dodgers have spent lavishly, adding Shohei Ohtani to a massive (though largely deferred) deal two years ago, followed by additions of Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki and more this offseason. The Yankees are getting great value out of their own offseason adds, with Max Fried stepping in as the team's ace and Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger both spectacular additions to the lineup.
That star density has helped create a strong likelihood that we see a never-before-seen matchup of league MVPs this weekend. According to Sarah Langs via the Elias Sports Bureau, it would be the first time two teams each with three former MVPs in the batting order play one another.
The Dodgers roster Shohei Ohtani (MVP in 2021, '23, '24), Mookie Betts ('18) and Freddie Freeman ('20). The Yankees roster Aaron Judge ('22, '24), Paul Goldschmidt ('22) and Cody Bellinger ('19). All are expected to play.
It just goes to show how strong these two batting lineups are. Most sportsbooks have the Dodgers with the best odds to win it all and the Yankees behind at second-best.