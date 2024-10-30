Yankees Fan Ejected After Trying to Pry Fly Ball Out of Mookie Betts's Glove
A New York Yankees fan who likely paid thousands of dollars for a front-row seat at Game 4 of the World Series has been ushered out of the ballpark after just three outs.
In the bottom of the first inning, Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres hit a foul ball down the right-field line. Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts chased it down and caught it at the wall in foul territory.
After Betts caught the ball, a fan in the front row grabbed his glove with two hands and ripped the ball out of his possession. Fan interference was called, Torres was ruled out, and that fan was quickly ushered out of Yankee Stadium.
That will go down as one of the strangest player-fan moments in World Series history.
The New York faithful haven't had much to cheer for in the 2024 World Series, as Los Angeles won the first three games and took a 2–0 lead in Game 4 on Freddie Freeman's first-inning home run.