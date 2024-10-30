Yankees Fan Offered Ridiculous Reason for Taking Ball From Mookie Betts’s Glove
The New York Yankees were able to stay alive in the World Series with an 11-4 victory in Game 4 on Tuesday night. While it was a huge victory for the team, one of the most memorable moments didn't come from any of their players, but rather from two fans who were ejected after prying a foul ball out of Mookie Betts's glove.
In case you missed it, Betts made a nice catch in the first inning, reaching over the wall in foul territory in right field. Two fans quickly started to grab at Betts's glove and his other hand, eventually ripping the ball away from him.
ESPN caught up with the fans, Austin Capobianco and John Peter, at a local bar after their ejection and they offered a ridiculous reason for doing what they did.
"We always joke about the ball in our area," said Capobianco, 38, who was the one who pried the ball out of Betts's glove. "We're not going to go out of our way to attack. If it's in our area, we're going to 'D' up. Someone defends, someone knocks the ball. We talk about it. We're willing to do this."
Capobianco had this to say to ESPN about his ejection:
"I know when I'm in the wrong and as soon as I did it, I was like, 'Boys I'm out of here. I patrol that wall and they know that."
Betts didn't want to talk too much about that bizarre moment after the game.
"When it comes to the person in play, it doesn't matter," Betts said. "We lost. It's irrelevant. I'm fine. He's fine. Everything's cool. We lost the game and that's what I'm kind of focused on. We got to turn the page and get ready for tomorrow."
Game 5 is Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. Capobianco, who is a season ticket holder, said he was told they would be allowed to attend.