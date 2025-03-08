Yankees' Gerrit Cole 'Concerned' About Elbow Injury As He Awaits MRI Results
In a grim development for the New York Yankees, ace starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, after experiencing discomfort, reportedly underwent diagnostic testing on his right elbow, as MLB Network's Jon Morosi first reported on Friday night.
Cole on Saturday told reporters he's "concerned" about what the MRI results will show, but added that he's trying to remain optimistic about the situation.
"I’m hoping for the best," Cole said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
Cole made his first start of the spring on February 28, striking out five batters while allowing three hits and one earned run in 3 1/3 innings. But the 2023 Cy Young Award winner's second start of the spring was much rockier, as he was roughed up for six earned runs in 2 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
From start to start, there was nothing too concerning from a velocity standpoint. But Cole told reporters that he knew something was off following his outing on Thursday against the Twins.
"In the game there was a lot of good stuff happening the other day, but as I got home I just continued to get more and more sore," Cole said. "Something wasn’t right."
The news that Cole underwent testing on his right elbow comes just a day after his second spring start, and a full calendar year after right elbow inflammation forced the Yankees to shut the ace down. Cole was sidelined until June.
Cole said that the imaging of his elbow has been distributed and that he's seeking second opinions. He expects to know more within the next couple of days.
"I’ve still got some hope," Cole said. "I’m just waiting for the experts to weigh in."
In five seasons with the Yankees, Cole, 34, has compiled a 59-28 record, 3.12 ERA and 915 strikeouts in 759 innings pitched.