Yankees Get Concerning Aaron Judge Injury Update During Key Series vs. Phillies

More bad news has hit the Bronx.

Aaron Judge runs the bases after a home run against the Braves. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Aaron Judge runs the bases after a home run against the Braves. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
New York Yankees right fielder and designated hitter Aaron Judge has been carrying his team all season—and now, his squad may have to return the favor.

Judge is out for the Yankees' game against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday due to an elbow injury, manager Aaron Boone told reporters pregame. According to Boone, Judge will undergo imaging to determine the extent of the injury.

“Obviously concerned,” Boone said via Ronald Blum of the AP. “We’ll wait and see as they read the imaging.”

The news could not come at a worse time for New York, which has been in a 14-22 skid since peaking at 17 games over .500 on June 12. On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays took possession of Major League Baseball's best record; they lead the Yankees by 5.5 games in the American League East.

Judge is slashing .342/.449/.711—he leads MLB in all three categories—to go with 37 home runs and an American League-best 85 RBIs.

New York has two games remaining against the Phillies before a critical four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays.

