Yankees Star Giancarlo Stanton in Danger of Missing Opening Day
New York Yankees star slugger Giancarlo Stanton could miss Opening Day due to tendinitis in both of his elbows, he told reporters at spring training on Monday morning.
"Tennis elbow or however they call it is tears in tendon, so it's not when did it feel good, when did it feel bad. There's always a pain level there, and you got to deal with that. So yeah, it's just the wisest point to give time right now," Stanton said.
Stanton has not swung a bat in three or four weeks. He says he feels like he's falling behind in regard to being ready for the opener on March 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
"Definitely behind, but I mean that's just a matter of being ready for a full go today as opposed to in a little bit," he said. "So we have five, six weeks here. It'll be a good ramp-up from there. We'll see how it goes."
The 35-year-old Stanton's health will be extremely important for the middle of the Yankees lineup if the franchise plans to repeat as American League champions in 2025.
Stanton hit .233 last season with 27 home runs and 72 RBI.