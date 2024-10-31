Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Offers Simple Free Agency Advice to Juan Soto
Almost as soon as the New York Yankees lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night, attention turned to the impending free agency of Yankees right fielder Juan Soto. The four-time All-Star—still just 26—is poised to command a massive salary from whichever team is fortunate enough to sign him.
After the game, New York designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton made a pitch to Soto based on his personal experience with free agency—or lack thereof.
"I've never been in (free agency), so..." Stanton told reporters. "So just, 'stay with us,' would be the advice."
The reporters assembled chuckled at Stanton's plea, as did the slugger himself.
Stanton—still riding the then-record contract he signed with the Miami Marlins in Nov. 2014—is scheduled to hit free agency for the first time after the 2028 season, for which the Yankees have a club option.
Soto—who reportedly turned down a $440 million contract from the Washington Nationals in the summer of 2022—is set to follow a very different path.