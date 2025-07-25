Yankees Great CC Sabathia's Car Broke Down on Way to Hall of Fame Enshrinement
New York Yankees great CC Sabathia's trip to Cooperstown, N.Y. with his family for his enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame did not exactly go as planned, as they ran into some relatable car trouble.
Sabathia's car broke down, leaving the former Yankees ace and his family stranded on the side of the road. The 2007 Cy Young Award winner took to X, posed for a photo with his family and amusingly reached out to see if any fans headed that way could give him a lift.
Imagine traveling to Cooperstown to see Sabathia's Hall of Fame ceremony and as you're driving, someone in the car says, "Hey wait a minute, that guy looks like CC Sabathia!"
Giving Sabathia a lift to his own Hall of Fame ceremony would be one of the greatest fan moments of all time, as well as a story to tell for years to come. Alas, Sabathia arrived in Cooperstown, but it doesn't seem as if it was due to a good samaritan.
But Sabathia appreciated the offers he received all the same.
One can bet that this weekend, already one to remember for the Sabathia family, is now going to be especially unforgettable.