Yankees Had Paul Goldschmidt Taking Reps at a New Position Before Game vs. Guardians
The New York Yankees may be plotting some changes to the infield.
Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was seen taking reps at a new position, second base, ahead of the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. That could be indicative of a potential test run at the position for the 37-year-old.
With Giancarlo Stanton likely to return from the injured list in the not-too-distant future, New York may be forced to make some adjustments defensively. If Goldschmidt did indeed get some game action at second base, that would suggest Ben Rice, who has served as the team's DH in Stanton's absence, would likely be moved to first base, potentially pushing D.J. LeMahieu to a bench role.
Jazz Chisholm, who played second base in each of his first 29 games this season before missing a month with an oblique injury, returned to the lineup on Tuesday and was slotted in at third base.
Goldschmidt, a longtime first baseman, is in his 15th MLB season and has never played another defensive position in his career. He's made 1,878 starts at first base and 68 as the designated hitter, but has never spent even a single inning at a different position in the field.
The Yankees have not made any indication as to whether Goldschmidt would actually move to second base, but seeing him get some work in at the position prior to Wednesday's game was certainly intriguing.