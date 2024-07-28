SI

Yankees Have Inquired About Potential Trade Option Blake Snell, per Report

Josh Wilson

Blake Snell pitches for the San Francisco Giants
Blake Snell pitches for the San Francisco Giants / Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Yankees landed outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. in a trade on Saturday afternoon to shore up its offense. Now, it looks like Brian Cashman and Yankee brass are honing in on pitching ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have, "checked in on," Blake Snell, along with six other teams. Heyman did not indicate who the other six teams are. In several trade rumors, the Yankees and their division rivals, the Baltimore Orioles, have been keyed in on similar targets, but it remains to be seen if they're both in on Snell.

Snell was a possible arm to pursue in the offseason when he was a free agent, but his hefty ask for his next contract seemed to push the Yankees, who already have a huge payroll, away from him. After a lengthy free agency, Snell landed with the San Francisco Giants on a bridge deal that has him under contract for two years, but with an opt-out that he can exercise after this season to re-enter free agency.

Snell was one of several free agents represented by Scott Boras, whose major asks for his clients extended their free agencies last offseason. After missing most of spring training, Snell struggled in the early part of the season, but has picked up a nice rhythm with a 5.79 ERA in June (one start), and a 0.75 in July (four starts) since returning from a brief injury stint.

Juan Soto, star outfielder for the Yankees, is also represented by Boras and headed for free agency this offseason. Snell and Soto were teammates in San Diego as recently as last season.

Josh Wilson

JOSH WILSON

