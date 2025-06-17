Yankees Interested in Diamondbacks Slugger If Arizona Sells at Trade Deadline
The New York Yankees could be looking to bolster their lineup at the 2025 trade deadline, and there are a number of areas the team may attempt to shore up before making a push for a World Series.
One team the Yankees figure to be monitoring as July looms closer is the Arizona Diamondbacks. According to ESPN's MLB insider Buster Olney, if the D-Backs decide to sell at the deadline, New York would be "in on" slugging third baseman Eugenio Suarez.
Suarez is currently in the final season of his contract and will hit unrestricted free agency next offseason. He's had a hot start to the year, recording a .834 OPS with 21 home runs and 57 RBIs. He'd be a welcome addition to New York's lineup, and the team has a need at third base having slid Jazz Chisholm Jr., a natural second baseman, over to the position.
Olney also floated the possibility of the Diamondbacks offloading other veterans such as Josh Naylor, Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen.
This all, of course, stems on whether or not Arizona can make a push between mid June and the trade deadline. The Diamondbacks are currently in fourth place in a stacked NL West division with a 36–35 record. As it stands, they're three games back of a wild cart spot in the National League.