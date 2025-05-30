Yankees Clearly Irked After Being Presented AL Championship Rings
The presentation of American and National League championship memorabilia is steeped in history—both leagues predate the World Series, after all. However, it can be a bit awkward for the Fall Classic's losing team.
Take, for instance, the New York Yankees, who won a dramatic five-game ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians last October—only to fall flat in an equally action-packed five-game World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
On Thursday morning, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com published a story documenting the Yankees' mixed reactions to their AL championship rings—the 41st such honor in team history.
"This isn’t the one we wanted, boys," designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton said to his teammates. "The one that we want is in front of us. I’d better not see any of you guys wearing these around."
“You think of the celebrations, the guys on the team that aren’t here anymore. But at the end of the day, I just put it away. I don’t need to see it again," shortstop Anthony Volpe said.
“It was cool. It would be cooler if it was a World Series ring,” pitcher Tim Hill said.
Less diplomatic were pitchers Clarke Schmidt and Carlos Rodon, who dismissed the keepsake as "a participation trophy" and "first loser," respectively.
New York has the second-best record in the AL at the moment, so adding another league championship ring doesn't seem out of the question. The question is whether it can take the big prize beyond that.