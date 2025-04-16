Yankees' Jasson Dominguez Delivered Timely Hit, Knocked Contact Lenses Out With Swing
With a nickname like "The Martian", Jasson Dominguez is used to performing feats that are out of this world.
Tuesday's 4-2 New York Yankees win was no different, as the Yankees left fielder came up with a timely hit, as well as one of the more peculiar swings you'll see on a baseball diamond.
With the bases loaded, two outs, and the Yankees trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Dominguez connected on a 1-2 fastball, sending a liner down the left-field line for a bases-clearing double. But the ball wasn't the only thing Dominguez made contact with, as the middle of his bat hit his helmet and knocked the headgear over his eyes as he followed through with his swing.
The following inning, Dominguez was replaced in left field by Cody Bellinger, who shifted from center after Trent Grisham entered as a defensive substitution. After the Yankees' win, manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Dominguez left the game because he lost his contact lenses.
Dominguez himself told reporters that he believes the lenses popped out on the swing.
"I don't know—I think when the helmet was in my face I think that was when I lost it—I felt it when they popped out," Dominguez said.
Hitting a bases-clearing double, knocking your contact lenses out and then still running the bases afterwards? Now that's an extraterrestrial feat.