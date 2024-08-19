SI

Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Says a Classic Nickelodeon Cartoon Series Inspired His Grill

Patrick Andres

Aug 8, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Since its inception in 2017, the Little League Classic has garnered acclaim as one of MLB's best ideas—a chance for baseball's superstars to interact with their young fans and embrace their own inner children.

It's a setting where New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. can join ESPN's broadcast and wax poetic about his love of cartoons—a love so great that one Nickelodeon classic in particular inspired Chisholm to purchase some jewelry.

"I really got a grill because—like I said, I'm big into anime, cartoons," Chisholm said Sunday during his team's game against the Detroit Tigers. "In The Fairly OddParents, this kid has a teenage friend and his name is Chip Skylark. And his song that he sings—it's my favorite song on the show—it's called '(My) Shiny Teeth and Me.'"

The character of Chip Skylark, voiced by *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, was a parody of the boy bands popular during the show's early-2000s run.

"It goes something like, 'My shiny teeth and me,'" Chisholm sang, laughing.

Chisholm is slashing a sizzling .316/.361/.702 since his July 27 trade to the Yankees, though it must be noted that Baseball Reference has no metrics on the luster of his teeth.

