Emotional Jazz Chisholm Describes 'Surreal' Game Following Friend's Death
Jazz Chisholm took the stage for Sunday Night Baseball and put on a show, blasting two home runs and driving in four as the New York Yankees cruised past the Boston Red Sox, 7-2. ESPN's cameras captured an emotional Chisholm returning to his dugout after the first homer, getting extra special congratulations from his teammates.
After the game, the second baseman revealed that he was playing with a heavy heart as he collected his 100th career home run.
"It felt kind of surreal," he said. "I lost my best friend yesterday so today felt like a different type of day, especially with the 100th home run coming today. I’ve been going through a lot in the last 30 hours."
Chisholm opted to keep the details of his friend's passing private while discussing his difficult day with reporters in the clubhouse after the game. A lot of times we see athletes dealing with loss find respite on the playing field and oftentimes play their best amid those struggles.