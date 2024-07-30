Jazz Chisholm Jr. Had Funny Line About Aaron Judge's Bat After Using it to Hit HR
Jazz Chisholm Jr. turned his first start at third base and second start with the New York Yankees into a memorable experience by blasting two home runs in a 14-4 laugher over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night. Chisholm, who was acquired from the Miami Marlins on Saturday, suddenly finds himself on a playoff contender with a slightly more engaged fanbase. In short, the decision to bring him in for the postseason push looks genius and everyone in pinstripes is having a heck of a time feeding off his energy. One might even suggest there's been a vibe shift.
Chisholm had no qualms about celebrating his second home run of the game even though it came off a position player throwing an eeuphus pitch, probably because he made the appropriate adjustment for the at-bat by hauling one of Aaron Judge's enormous bats up to the plate.
Upon returning to the dugout the newest Yankee showed off his teammate's lumber, which was also the weapon of choice in two longballs from its owner.
The sheer weight of the bat took a bit out of Chisholm, so much so that he informed reporters in the postgame that he would not be swinging the big stick again.
The Yankees are now 63-45 and sit a half game behind the Orioles in the AL East.