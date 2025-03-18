Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Had Most Confident Challenge of Spring Training vs. Red Sox
Spring training is in its final days, which means so too is the ABS challenge system. Major League Baseball's first experiment with the automated strike zone and accompanying challenges has led to plenty of entertaining moments over the last month. On Tuesday, New York Yankees outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. offered up perhaps the most brash, confident challenge we've seen yet.
The Yankees were taking on the Boston Red Sox and Chisholm was facing a full count with a man on first and zero outs. The umpire called a low strike to punch him out and Chisholm, with zero hesitation, called for a challenge.
Not only that, but Chisholm refused to even entertain the possibility he was wrong and began to trot towards first base as the challenge unfolded. He was proven correct and took his base as the call changed to a walk.
While this would have been funnier if he was proven wrong, it's an amusing sequence from Chisholm. He finished the day with that one walk in two at-bats and a run as the Yankees tied the Red Sox at four apiece.