Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Had Most Confident Challenge of Spring Training vs. Red Sox

Chisholm Jr. showed zero hesitation in taking his base after challenging a strike three call on a full count.

Liam McKeone

Jazz Chisholm did not hesitate for a second as he strolled down the first base line after calling for a challenge
Spring training is in its final days, which means so too is the ABS challenge system. Major League Baseball's first experiment with the automated strike zone and accompanying challenges has led to plenty of entertaining moments over the last month. On Tuesday, New York Yankees outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. offered up perhaps the most brash, confident challenge we've seen yet.

The Yankees were taking on the Boston Red Sox and Chisholm was facing a full count with a man on first and zero outs. The umpire called a low strike to punch him out and Chisholm, with zero hesitation, called for a challenge.

Not only that, but Chisholm refused to even entertain the possibility he was wrong and began to trot towards first base as the challenge unfolded. He was proven correct and took his base as the call changed to a walk.

While this would have been funnier if he was proven wrong, it's an amusing sequence from Chisholm. He finished the day with that one walk in two at-bats and a run as the Yankees tied the Red Sox at four apiece.

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

