Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Explained Brutal Baserunning Blunder That Led to Double Play
Amid a difficult weekend for the New York Yankees, second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. made a baserunning mistake Saturday that led to an inning-ending double play on a pop fly in the infield.
Following New York's 2-0 loss to the Miami Marlins, Chisholm was asked about the play and whether he saw anything that caused him to inch further off the bag.
"I was just trying to be aggressive already playing with both the middle infielders out there," he said to reporters Saturday via YES Network. "You know, I saw something that I thought they were going to do. He deeked it like he was going to do it and he didn't do it. But still trying to be aggressive because I played here before, I know how the field plays and you know, sometimes you get aggressive and you get caught up. You make an out."
When asked if he'd do anything different next time, Chisholm simply responded "no."
After the play, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was seen having a spirited discussion with first base coach Travis Chapman and also went down the dugout stairs to speak with Chisholm.
Boone mentioned that Chisholm was "trying to make a play" because he thought Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards was going to let the ball drop to try and get him off the base paths.
The Yankees' loss Saturday dropped them to 60-51 on the season and with a win from AL East rival Boston Red Sox Saturday, they fell to third place in the division and a half game behind Boston for the league's top wild-card spot. Chisholm started his career with the Marlins, spending four and a half seasons in Miami before he was dealt to the Yankees at the trade deadline last season.