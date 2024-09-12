Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Had Funny Reaction to First Career Walk-Off Ice Bath
New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. stepped into the batter's box in the bottom of the 11th inning on Wednesday night with runners on first and third against the Kansas City Royals.
With the infield playing in to try to prevent the game-winning run from being scored, Chisholm hit a slider to the left side of the infield. Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. couldn't make a play after his diving stop, and the game-winning run came home to score as the Yankees walked off a 4-3 win in the Bronx.
The walk-off hit by Chisholm was consequential given the state of the playoff race in the AL East. The Yankees win and Baltimore Orioles's loss to the Boston Red Sox moved the Yankees into a game-and-a-half lead in the East.
For Chisholm, the first walk-off hit of his professional baseball career at any level was really special.
"Hit it where it's pitched and find a hole. Not trying to do too much, just trying to get a runner in," Chisholm said with a smile on his face after the win. "This is my first career walk-off so it means a lot right now."
Moments later, Chisholm was doused in an ice bath and had an incredible reaction.
"It's too cold in New York for those!" he said with a laugh.
Chisholm has kept it light and has been himself every step of the way since being acquired from the Miami Marlins in a trade earlier this season. Now he's playing a key role in a playoff race for the Yankees.