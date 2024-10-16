SI

Yankees Announcer John Sterling Had a Sobering Description of the Team’s Baserunning

Stephen Douglas

Anthony Rizzo was caught in a pickle.
Anthony Rizzo was caught in a pickle. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. Aaron Judge hit his first home run of the postseason and the bottom of the Yankees order—Anthony Volpe, Anthony Rizzo and Alex Verdugo—went a combined 5-of-10 at the plate to help give New York a 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series.

The Yankees could have scored more runs, but a sixth inning rally was cut drastically short by two players making outs on the basepaths.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. led off the inning with a double off Erik Sabrowski. He then proceded to get picked off while he was considering an attempt to steal third.

After Volpe walked, Rizzo doubled him home. Then with Gleyber Torres at the plate Rizzo got caught in a rundown after he misread a pitch in the dirt.

That's right. Two different Yankees hit doubles in the same inning and both got picked off.

John Sterling was on the call for WFAN 660 and could not believe what he was seeing. Actually, that's not accurate. He absolutely believed what he was seeing and described it like this:

"Boy, if that wasn't the Yankees," Sterling said. "That's... that's what they do. Run the bases like drunks."

That is the voice of a man who has seen a lot of bad baserunning this season.

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

